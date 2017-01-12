Russell Westbrook Talks Grizzlies Win, Judas Priest Shirt

Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook fields questions from the media after his team’s 103-53 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Westbrook racked up his 18th triple-double of the season. Giving comments on how the team’s game plan was to out-rebound the Grizzlies. Also, he spoke about the huge block by Steven Adams, followed up by a big three-pointer by Victor Oladipo that pretty much sealed the game. Wrapping up the interview being annoyed due to having been asked about his vintage Judas Priest shirt.

