Russell Westbrook Talks Grizzlies Win, Judas Priest Shirt

Posted on

Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook fields questions from the media after his team’s 103-53 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Westbrook racked up his 18th triple-double of the season. Giving comments on how the team’s game plan was to out-rebound the Grizzlies. Also, he spoke about the huge block by Steven Adams, followed up by a big three-pointer by Victor Oladipo that pretty much sealed the game. Wrapping up the interview being annoyed due to having been asked about his vintage Judas Priest shirt.

Full Thunder team stats:

STARTERS MIN FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF +/- PTS
D. SabonisPF 11 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 2 1 0 0 2 1 -2 0
A. RobersonSF 31 3-5 1-3 1-2 1 7 8 0 0 1 1 1 +9 8
S. AdamsC 39 6-13 0-0 0-1 4 4 8 1 1 2 0 2 +9 12
R. WestbrookPG 37 6-19 0-7 12-15 1 12 13 12 2 1 6 1 +13 24
V. OladipoSG 32 5-10 4-7 2-3 0 3 3 2 0 0 1 1 +1 16
BENCH MIN FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF +/- PTS
N. CollisonPF 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 +3 0
J. GrantSF 18 4-6 1-2 1-1 0 3 3 0 0 0 1 1 -1 10
J. LauvergneC 11 1-2 0-1 4-4 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 2 -3 6
E. KanterC 30 8-18 0-2 3-3 4 9 13 3 2 0 4 3 +10 19
C. PaynePG 11 1-3 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 -4 2
A. AbrinesSG 17 2-3 2-3 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 +10 6
K. SinglerSF DNP-COACH’S DECISION
A. MorrowSG DNP-COACH’S DECISION
TEAM 36-80 8-26 23-29 11 42 53 21 5 4 16 18 103
45.0% 30.8% 79.3%

