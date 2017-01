Oklahoma City Thunder Point Guard Cameron Payne played his first game of the season Saturday night at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. From the looks of it, seems like he’s back to one hundred percent and healthy. This return comes after suffering a Jones fracture in his right foot in late September 2016 during the Blue and White scrimmage. Payne played 13 minutes and racked up 8 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist on the night. Going 2 for 3 from the three-point line.