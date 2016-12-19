Russell Westbrook’s 46 Point Game Couldn’t Clench Win

The Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook had a monster game Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks. Claiming 46 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists. Going down to the final seconds of the game, culminating in a huge drive to the rim for Westbrook with no foul called on either his drive nor his put-back shot. It left many to question if fouls should have been called. Even on the final play where he tossed up a three and seemingly was pushed backwards during his shooting motion. Should fouls have been called? You can see the video for yourself. Also, coach Billy Donovan and Thunder guard Anthony Morrow commented on these plays as well at the end of the clip.